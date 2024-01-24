Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday flagged off a team of 60 Ram Sevaks from the state capital Raipur to Ayodhya to serve the Ram devotees for 60 days.

The team will organise Bhandara (religious feast) for 60 days in Ayodhya Dham on behalf of Chhattisgarh, maternal birthplace of Lord Ram and serve the devotees there.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Six Tanker Drivers Booked for Pilfering Nitric Acid Worth Rs 35 Lakh While Transporting Chemical in Taloja.

CM Sai said, "Chhattisgarh's nephew (Bhanja) Lord Ram seated in Ayodhya on January 22. The entire nation and the world are in joy of Lord Ram and we are a bit more happy because Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram. It is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya. We are continuously sending teams for various programs to Ayodhya. Today, people of 6 committees (60 people) together are going to Ayodhya to provide free food to Ram devotees there for the coming 60 days."

People of Chhattisgarh have got the opportunity to serve. Rice and vegetables have been sent from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya, and doctors have also gone from here to serve Ram devotees. People are expressing their devotion in many other ways, the CM said.

Also Read | Desert Knight Exercise: Indian Air Force, FASF and UAE Air Force Conduct Mega Air Exercise Over Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Meanwhile, CM Sai further said, "We will also work on sending people by train to Ayodhya. In the coming days, the government will also send people to Ayodhya at government expense through the Ramlala Darshan Scheme. A committee has been formed for the same."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)