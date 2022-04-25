Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Four Naxals were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district when they arrived to put up Maoist pamphlets, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Many People Have Acidity in Their Stomachs Due to the Developments Taking Place in Mumbai. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Gango Kunjami (35), Fagnu Sodhi (40), Hadma Madkami (20) and Baman Kartami (20), militia members of the proscribed movement's Katekalyan Area Committee, were held on Sunday evening from Bengpal under Tongpal police station limits while putting up pamphlets in support of the Naxal bandh call given for Monday, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

"Personnel belonging to CRPF's 227th battalion and district force led by Tongpal Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Patel were involved in the operation. All four hail from Bengpal village and have told police senior Maoist leaders had asked them to put up pamphlets in support of the bandh call and recce the movement of security personnel," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)