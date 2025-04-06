Sambalpur, Apr 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Sunday visited the house of Assamese litterateur Lakshminath Bezbarua in Odisha's Sambalpur town.

Deka, a native of Assam, visited the house at the Nelson Mandela Chowk and paid tributes to him.

"Bezbarua was a man of many talents. He came from Assam and used to do timber business in Sambalpur, but his interest was in literature. Living in this house on the bank of Mahanadi, he wrote many classics and enriched Assamese literature," the governor said.

He stressed the need for a digital library at 'Sadhana Griha' so that Bezbarua's contribution to literature can be remembered.

He also took stock of the ongoing renovation works on the campus.

Deka later visited the Samaleswari temple here.

