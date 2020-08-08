Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The son of a Chhattisgarh High Court judge died in a road accident near Barfani Ashram in Rajnandgaon district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 5:30 am today.

According to the police, the body has been sent to a hospital for a post mortem.

Sources said that Shreyansh Chaurasia, son of Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Gautam Chaurasia, had gone outside to refill the petrol in his car when a trailer truck hit his car.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

