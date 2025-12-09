Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 9 (ANI): The worst insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh is scripting a new chapter of development as bicycles provided under the government's 'Civic Action Program' are improving connectivity for villagers. Security forces, including the CRPF and district police, are actively involved in distributing bicycles, enabling residents who were previously confined to forested areas to access essential services and urban centres more easily.

Speaking about the initiative, Sukma Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said, "Our security forces, including the CRPF and the district police, are regularly involved with the district administration... Under the Civic Action Program, the police and CRPF are distributing bicycles. This provides convenience for many people. Previously, they had to walk 5-10 km to collect rations or to reach health centres. Now, they can cycle, significantly improving people's lives.'

Local residents say the impact is clearly visible with quicker access to ration shops, health centres and nearby markets. Many villagers, who earlier remained cut off due to lack of transport, are now able to move more freely within the district.

Villager Vanjam Bhima, reflecting on the hardships of the past, said, "Earlier, there were no facilities for commuting anywhere... We used to travel on foot... Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada are very far from here... It used to take 4-5 days to travel on foot... The camp staff have now given us bicycles, which are very beneficial for us and make it easier for us to travel around... Development is taking place through the government. Electricity and water are reaching here..."

Earlier this week, the Chhattisgarh administration made extensive efforts to increase the income of people through the 'Aam Bagicha Project'.

With the Aam Bagicha initiative, the situation is now changing and this wind of change is becoming visible in villages nestled deep within the forest, where livelihood opportunities were once limited. The intent of the government, coupled with continuous efforts of the administration, has sown a new hope for harvest has been sown in rural life through orchard-based initiatives.

"As per the directives of the Chhattisgarh government, we are working regularly to boost the livelihood of people in the area. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has given clear instruction in this connection and at the same time, the move is in meeting the vision of the Central Government's ambitious Lakhpati Didi programme. Our effort is to enhance the livelihoods of people living in rural areas," said Sukma Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv.

The Collector further elaborated that we are implementing the 'Aam Bagicha project' so that people can earn through other activities, apart from agricultural activities. As Sukma is suitable for the cultivation of mangoes and other seasonal fruits, local communities have been motivated to plant Mangoes and other varieties of fruit on the land available to them.

"Collector Sir came to the village, met people and explained to us the benefits of planting mango, coconut, lemon and other seasonal fruits," said local Markam Dula, adding that, after learning about the advantages, villagers decided to go with the idea.

He further informed that as the local population decided to plant fruit varieties, the administration extended support to set up fencing, installation of borewells, transformers and other facilities. It has been two years now, and the crops are about to come. We will receive the full earnings. Around 350 saplings of fruits, all hybrid varieties, have been planted on around 8 acres. (ANI)

