Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Naxal-affected Tetam village in the Dantewada district in Chhatisgarh was provided with an electricity connection under the 'Manwa Nava Naar' scheme on Friday.

"Under the 'Manwa Nava Naar' scheme we provided electricity to houses in Tetam. The mobile tower has begun too. Students can now study; villagers' living standards improved," said the Additional Superintendent of Police RK Burman.

"We provided electricity connection in the village and brought it to all the households. The situation was challenging due to the village being Naxal-affected and poor road connectivity but the police and district administration helped us a lot,' said Electricity Department CEO AK Shukla. (ANI)

