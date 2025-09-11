Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday announced that Investor Connect events are continuously being organised in the state.

While speaking to reporters, the state's chief minister also claimed that the investor connect event was also held in Bastar. He further emphasised that this event would significantly boost small-scale industries in the area.

"After introducing the new industrial policy in Chhattisgarh, Investor Connect events are being held continuously.... Today, an Investor Connect event is also being held in Bastar. This will greatly promote small-scale industries there, and local people will benefit from it..." Sai told reporters.

Talking about the new industrial policy, Sai mentions that the policy offers special incentives for SC/ST women who want to pursue entrepreneurship.

"If someone from the SC/ST category or women entrepreneurs wishes to become entrepreneurs, there are special incentives arranged for them in the new industrial policy," added Sai.

During the investor connect event, Kedar Kashyap, the Minister for Forests and Climate Change, stated that Bastar is continuing its progress toward becoming a Naxal-free district.

"In Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, an environment is continuously being created from the perspective of industry...Bastar is continuously progressing towards becoming Naxal-free...Certainly, there are immense possibilities in our Bastar..." Kashyap told reporters.

Meanwhile, to develop the underdeveloped Bastar region into an industrial and employment hub and align with Chhattisgarh's Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, the state of Chhattisgarh is hosting Bastar Investor Connect. This event was organised by the state's Commerce and Industry Department.

Meanwhile, on September 8, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said the state's solar power consumers were now emerging not only as energy producers but also as contributors to the grid, marking a shift in the state's clean energy journey.

Addressing the Solar Energy Awareness and Promotion Campaign at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, CM Sai said the state was moving swiftly to achieve its clean energy commitments.

"Through ambitious initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, the State is moving rapidly towards fulfilling its commitment to clean energy targets," he said.

Chief Minister Sai also flagged off the 'Surya Rath', designed to raise awareness among citizens about the benefits of solar energy, the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme and its subsidy provisions. He also transferred a total of Rs 1.85 crore of state subsidy online directly into the accounts of 618 consumers, each receiving Rs 30,000 under the scheme. (ANI)

