Raipur, Nov 6 (PTI) With 1,758 new COVID-19 cases and 52 fatalities, Chhattisgarh's infection count rose to 1,97,991 and the death toll reached 2,412 on Friday, a health official said.

The number of recovered patients too increased to 1,72,513 after 199 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,393 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 23,066 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 135 new cases, taking its total count to 42,178, including 618 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 188 new cases, Raigarh 171, Rajnandgaon 159, Korba 144 and Durg 109, among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Friday and seven on Thursday, while 40 deaths had occurred earlier but they were added to the tally on Friday," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,97,991, New cases 1,758, Death toll 2,412, Recovered 1,72,513, Active cases 23,066, people tested so far 19,47,138.

