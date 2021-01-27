Raipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,97,868 on Wednesday with 439 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by three to 3,647, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,89,708 after a total of 72 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 355 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,513, the official said.

With 96 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 56,011, including 766 deaths.

Besides, Durg district recorded 57 new cases, Bilaspur 35 and Raigarh 33, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Tuesday and two earlier, he added.

A total of 22,548 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of overall tests to 41,42,972 in the state.

