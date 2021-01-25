Raipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,97,108 on Monday with the addition of 482 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 13 to 3,630, an official said.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,88,582 after a total of 66 people were discharged from various hospitals while 357 others completed their home isolation stay during the day.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,896, the official informed.

With 94 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 55,813, including 765 deaths.

Durg district recorded 64 new cases, Bilaspur 49 and Rajnandgaon 30, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities recorded during the day, four took place on Monday, five on Sunday and four earlier, he added.

A total of 21,623 samples were tested on Monday, taking the number of overall tests in Chhattisgarh to 41,11,524.

