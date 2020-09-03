Raipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,520 on Thursday with the addition of 837 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 312 after 12 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

As many as 730 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, the official said.

With this, the state has recorded 18,950 recoveries, and now has 17,258 active cases, he said.

Of the 837 fresh cases, Raipur district alone accounted for 300 that took the case tally in the region to 13,278, he said.

The district has so far reported 161 casualties, the official said.

Other districts that detected new cases included Janjgir-Champa (112), Rajnandgaon (92), Gariaband (69), Bilaspur (64), Mahasamund (53), Koriya (32), Durg (31), Raigarh (21), Dhamtari (17), Kabirdham (14), Balod (13) and Bastar (6), he said.

Apart from these, four cases each were reported from Mungeli and Surguja districts, while Bemetara, Kondgaon and Balodabazar districts recorded one case each, he said.

Two persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states have also tested positive, he added.

Of the 12 latest fatalities, six patients were from Raipur, four from Durg and one each from Jashpur and Janjgir- Champa districts, he said.

"Of them, four persons each died on Thursday and Wednesday, while two casualties were recorded on August 31 and one on September 1," he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded around 26,700 COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last one month, he said.

Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Rajnandgaon district, the entire Rajnandgaon city has been declared a containment zone with effect from September 4 evening to September 12 early morning to contain the outbreak, a district official said.

During this period, all shops and commercial establishments will remain closed in Rajnandgaon municipal corporation area, while dairy shops are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

All government and semi-government hospitals, medical shops, banks, media offices, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies and food processing mills have been kept out of the purview of restrictions, he said.

Likewise, factories, construction activities and labour works in the containment zone will be allowed with certain conditions, he said.

The district has so far recorded a total of 2,433 coronavirus cases and of them, 1,685 were reported in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 36,520, new cases 837, deaths 312, discharged 18,950, active cases 17,258, people tested so far 6,15,568.

