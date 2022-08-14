Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Security has been stepped up across Chhattisgarh, especially in Maoist-affected areas, in view of the Independence Day celebrations, police said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the national flag at the Police Parade ground in Raipur on Monday morning and receive the guard of honour by different units of security personnel, officials said.

Tight security is being maintained in the entire state, mainly in the Naxalite-infested Bastar division, to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations, a senior police official here said.

"Necessary instructions have been issued to all concerned officers and personnel of security forces to ensure a peaceful celebration," the official said.

Patrolling is being carried out in the forests of Maoist-affected Bastar division comprising Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Kanker and Bastar districts, where Naxalites have given call to boycott Independence Day celebrations, he added.

A Maoist banner was recovered from Siksod police station area of Kanker during the day, in which Naxalites have asked people not to observe 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and boycott Independence Day, a police official in Kanker said.

"Naxalites had felled trees to block the road and hung the banner on a fallen tree," the official said, adding that the road was later cleared by security personnel.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, the police plan to hoist the tricolour in Elmagunda and Potakpalli (Sukma district), Chandameta (Bastar), Hiroli (Dantewada), Kuemari (Kondagaon) and Arra (Kanker), where such events have not been witnessed in the past.

"The setting up of 43 new camps in the last three years in Maoist-strongholds, such as Minapa, Galgam, Silger, Potali, Karrigundam, Kademetta, Padargaon and Pungarpal, has pushed the Naxalites on the back foot," the senior official said.

It has also resulted in bringing down the incidents of black flag hoisting by Naxalites (on Independence and Republic days) to almost zero. The tricolour will be hoisted with zeal and patriotism in these places, he said.

The security forces have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious movements near government establishments and at the interstate borders in Bastar, the official added.

Meanwhile, the state government has completed Independence Day preparations in all districts, including Raipur, an official from the state public relations department said.

Baghel will hoist a tricolour at Police Parade ground at 9 am and receive the guard of honour by different units of security personnel followed by his address to the state on the occasion, he said.

Other ministers and MLAs will take part in Independence Day celebrations at different places in the state, he added.

