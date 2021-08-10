Raipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10,03,356 and the toll to 13,544, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,88,189 after 74 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 111 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,623, he said.

Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,792, including 3,139 deaths. Bastar recorded 17 new cases, Kanker 11 and Janjgir-Champa 10, among other districts, the official added.

With 42,034 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,17,50,267, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,356, new cases 112, death toll 13,544, recovered 9,88,189, active cases 1,623, tests today 42,034, total tests 1,17,50,267.

