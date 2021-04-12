Raipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 4,56,873 on Monday with the addition of 13,576 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 132 to 5,031, an official said.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the state has recorded more than 10,000 cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 98,856 after 162 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,274 others completed their home isolation stay.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,52,986, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts witnessed 3,442 and 1,591 new cases, respectively, during the day.

While the count of infections in Raipur has reached 94,753, including 1,261 deaths, Durg's caseload rose to 56,986, including 953 fatalities.

Rajnandgaon witnessed 1,132 new cases, Bilaspur 829 and Balodabazar 801 among other districts, he said.

Of the 132 fatalities recorded during the day, 107 took place on Monday and Sunday and 25 earlier, he said.

With 45,997 new tests, the number of samples tested in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 62,62,626.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,56,873, new cases 13,576, death toll 5,031, recovered 3,52,986, active cases 98,856, Tests today 45,997, Total tests 62,62,626.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)