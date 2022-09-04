Raipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,130, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,114, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,59,296 after 42 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 720 active cases, he said.

No coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts of the state, he added.

With 1,795 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,84,82,005, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,74,130, new cases 17, death toll 14,114, recovered 11,59,296, active cases 720, today tests 1,795, total tests 1,84,82,005.PTI COR

