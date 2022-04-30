Raipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,268, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent, while the recovery count increased by three to touch 11,38,199, leaving the state with 35 active cases, he said.

No new case was reported in 24 districts, and 15 districts have no active case as on Saturday, he added.

With 3,443 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,42,192, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,268, new cases 5, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,199, active cases 35, today tests 3,443, total tests 1,76,42,192.

