Raipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported seven COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,702, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 13 during the day and touched 11,63,527, leaving the state with 30 active cases, he said.

"Durg accounted for six cases and Balod had one. With 2,102 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,81,556," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,702, new cases 7, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,527, active cases 30, today tests 2,102, total tests 1,87,81,556.

