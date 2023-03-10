Raipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested and five minors were detained on Friday for allegedly tearing religious posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Krishnanagar area under Gudhiyari police station limits and has been captured by CCTV cameras at the site, he said.

"In the CCTV footage, some persons can be seen tearing these flex posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire. Two men in the 18-19 age group were arrested and five minor boys were detained on Friday," he said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention), and further probe is underway, he said.

A mob protested at the site during the day demanding strict action against the accused after some of the CTV footage went viral on social media.

