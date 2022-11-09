Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A two-month-old white tiger cub, named 'Singham', was released in Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district on Tuesday.

Singham was spotted along with his mother Roma and showed many actions in the zoo. A huge number of visitors flocked to the arena to see the cub.

With the birth of Singham, now the total number of white tigers in this zoo has increased to 7. Before this, two cubs Raksha and Azad were born on August 15, 2018.

Maitri Bagh Zoo in charge N K Jain said, "There is a wave of happiness in the zoo with the birth of the baby tiger. The breeding among the tiger was stopped for the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months ago, we brought Roma (tigress) and Sultan (Tiger) as a result of which, we got a new baby tiger on September 5. We named him Singham. The cub is very healthy and all the tourists are very happy after taking a look at it."

"Little Singham was born two months back. But it has been left in the enclosure today. Because the cub was very weak after birth, we were also afraid that his mother Roma might react and harm him somewhere. So we separated it from the mother in view of its health. Special care was being taken by isolating him. And now both mother and the cub are healthy," he added.

Jain further said that a tiger couple Tarun and Taapsee were brought from Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar in 1997. As a result of which the number of tigers reached 19 to 20. Out of these tigers, 12 were given to different zoos in the county; currently, there were seven tigers in Maitribagh.

"Maitri Bagh is known for its white tigers. The cage has been given a natural look. Special care of the food is being taken here. The same environment therapy is also taken care of. Due to this, the breeding of tigers becomes easy," Jain added. (ANI)

