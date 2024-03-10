New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Exorcist Rapes Woman From Mumbai After She Approaches Him for ‘Spiritual Healing’, Arrested.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.

According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.

Also Read | Kerala: 13 People Including Two Children Injured After Huge Wave Topples Floating Bridge in Varkala Beach (Watch Video).

The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)