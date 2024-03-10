The Delhi Fire Service, on Sunday, March 10, said that a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell in the national capital. As per news agency ANI, the child fell into a borewell located inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police are on the spot. A rescue operation is underway. Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

Child Falls Into Borewell

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police on the spot. Rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)