Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued an inspection report and its recommendations to the state government on the complaint on the death of a minor in Barhi area in Hazaribagh district and asked for an action taken report within 10 days.

The commission took cognizance of a complaint received on February 10 wherein it was brought to the notice of the Commission that on February 7 during the immersion of the Saraswati idol, a minor boy was beaten to death by some anti-social elements in Dulmuha village in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Keeping Armed Forces Ready at All Times Our Top Priority'.

The Commission further alleged that the Jharkhand Police has not provided any action-taken report in the matter.

The official statement by the NCPCR read, "The Commission under section 13 (1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 took cognizance of a complaint received on February 10, 2022 wherein it was brought to the notice of the Commission that on February 7, 2022 during the immersion of Swaraswati idol a minor boy was beaten to death by some anti-social elements in Dulmuha village in Jharkhand. The Commission, keeping in view of the seriousness of this issue of the death of a minor, issued a letter to DGP, Jharkhand Police in the said regard to take necessary action in the matter. However, the Commission has not received any Action Taken Report in the instant matter, within the stipulated time period."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

"Therefore, a team of NCPCR headed by the undersigned visited Barhi, Hazaribagh for the purpose of conducting an inquiry and to take stock of the progress of investigation in this case," it read.

Commission sought an action taken report in this matter from the concerned authorities within 10 days from the date of issuance of this letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)