Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is prioritising quality education for students, and quality teachers are being recruited through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Saha also informed that more recruitments will be made in the future.

"Textbook education can never be the standard of life. One can become morally strong through education. Along with education, children should also be engaged in social work," he said.

CM Saha said this while launching the 'Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework' (TSQAAF) at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Saha said that the state education department is working to keep pace with the times.

"Various programs are being implemented for the bright future of the next generation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Education Policy 2020 to give momentum to the education system. If there is a uniform curriculum everywhere, students do not face any problems. If there is a uniform question paper, our children can also compete centrally. Today, with the launch of the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework, a new horizon has been opened in the field of education in Tripura. Through this, the children of the state will be able to establish themselves on a contemporary level with the children of other parts of the country," he said.

Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, said that through the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework, the standards of education of each school can be assessed, and recognition will be given accordingly.

"Along with this, teachers in schools will no longer be limited to the traditional way of teaching. They will have to teach various important subjects beyond the specific syllabus. The Prime Minister's far-reaching vision for the education system must be implemented. He has repeatedly said that it is not enough to just read textbooks. Values, development, and the idea of nation-building must be instilled among children. And through this new system launched today, that idea will reach the children. The state education minister also thanked the various educational institutions and concerned individuals involved in the preparation of this curriculum," said Saha.

He further stated that education plays a special role in improving the quality of socio-economic conditions, along with enhancing one's knowledge.

"Many children are good at studies but fail to succeed in life. Therefore, it is necessary to be involved in sports, social work, and other activities along with studies. It is the responsibility of teachers to develop students into good human beings. They should be taught about social problems and their solutions in schools. The horizon of education must be further expanded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also conducting a test-paying exercise program to reduce exam-related stress among children," he said.

Special Secretary of the Education Department Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Education N C Sharma, CEO of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash, along with other officials of the Education Department and eminent persons, were present as chief guests on the occasion. (ANI)

