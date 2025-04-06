New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is set to host a two-day Chintan Shivir in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun from April 7 to 8, aiming to strengthen social justice initiatives and improve Centre-state coordination for inclusive welfare delivery.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar will chair the conference. He will be joined by Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also attend the event along with 21 state ministers and senior officials from social welfare departments and development corporations, according to an official statement.

The Chintan Shivir will assess key government schemes, focusing on education, skill development, and livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities.

Special emphasis will be given to the rights and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, sanitation workers, and the homeless, the statement said.

