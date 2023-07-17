New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday.

Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".

The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

Paswan also met Home Minister Amit Shah and described his discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP as "positive".

