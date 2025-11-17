New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan met and congratulated Union Education Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on the victory in the elections.

He visited the Delhi residence of Dharmendra Pradhan last night.

BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, ahead of the formation of the new Assembly following the elections.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat

IIP won 1 seat and AIMIM won 5 seats. The NDA's victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided ₹10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was elected as the Leader of Opposition for the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav, who yet again emerged victorious from the Raghopur constituency, has been selected as the LoP for the second time following Mahagathbandhan's disastrous performance in the Bihar Assembly election, in which the alliance secured only 35 seats, with RJD winning 25 of them.

Opposition's decision to elect Tejashwi Yadav as LoP came amid the family feud within the former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's family. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of "humiliating and throwing her out of the house." (ANI)

