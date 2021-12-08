New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces officers were killed in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Those killed in the crash included Military Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff Brig LS Lidder and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor of the crash. He battling for life at the military hospital in Wellington.

Here is the list of people who died in the crash, according to officials: Gen Bipin Rawat Madhulika Rawat Brig LS Lidder Lt Col Harjinder Singh Wg Cdr PS Chauhan Sqn Ldr K Singh JWO Das JWO Pradeep A Havildar Satpal Naik Gursewak Singh Naik Jitender Kumar Lance Naik Vivek Kumar Lance Naik Sai Teja

