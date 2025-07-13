Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Squadron Leader Lokender, one of the two IAF pilots killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan, dedicatedly served the nation and will always be remembered, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

Saini visited the residence of the Squadron Leader in Dev Colony in Haryana's Rohtak and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

The chief minister later said Lokender was a brave officer who dedicatedly served the nation. "He will always remain in our memories," Saini said.

The chief minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and courage to the grieving family members to bear the loss.

Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed in the crash on Wednesday morning near Churu in Rajasthan.

