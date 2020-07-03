Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has installed an upgraded Aeronautical Ground Lighting system, which enhances visual acuity and provides near-perfect alignment guidance to pilots for approach and landing in inclement weather.

According to the airport authorities, Managing Director VJ Kurien switched on the system.

"In South India, the Bangalore Airport runway is the only one that has so far. The lighting system has been revamped with a runway restoration project worth Rs 124 crore. With the installation of the most modern lighting system, including a runway, taxiway, taxi links and a parking bay, the pilot can clearly see the runway and associated paths even in the presence of heavy rain," authorities said.

The Rs 36 crore category-3 lighting system allows the pilot to safely control the flight, landing and parking hours of the flight, during the rainy season and during the smoke.

Two thousand lights were installed in addition to the existing lights. If the lighting system breaks down, the parallel system will start working immediately. The category-3 lighting installed by CIAL is completely computer-controlled.

The runway renovation work of CIAL began in November 2019 and was completed in April 2020.

Airport Director ACK Nair, Executive Director AM Shabir, General Manager Tony PJ and Senior Manager Scary De Parakka attended the switch-on function. (ANI)

