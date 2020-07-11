Nagpur, Jul 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has transferred the probe into firing on Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi's vehicle in December last year to the CID, an official said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred on Wardha Road here on December 17 when two motorcycle-borne men fired three rounds at the mayor's car while he was returning home with his family members and friends.

Crime Branch of the Nagpur police had investigated the case for the last seven months.

Senior police officers discussed the case with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who has directed the state DGP to transfer the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Nagpur, the official said.

Police have handed over the probe documents to the CID.

