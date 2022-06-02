New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Cipla Limited on Thursday announced the commercial operation of additional capacity of a captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The company had commissioned 30 MWp solar project in Maharashtra's Tuljapur in January 2021, which it has further added 16 MWp of solar capacity for supplying renewable energy for its manufacturing units/ facilities in the state.

These projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India, according to the company.

"The project will support the Company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh and Patalganga and R&D centre at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 per cent of total consumption for these units to green energy," said a statement by the company.

As far as Karnataka is concerned, Cipla has commissioned a wind-solar hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions.

"This project will help in migrating the 85 per cent of power requirement to renewable sources for its manufacturing units in Karnataka," the statement added.

President and Global Head - Manufacturing Operations, Cipla, Geena Malhotra said, "This project is a big step forward in our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. We endeavour to continue growing the share of renewable energy across our sites with an aim to contribute to India's agenda of increasing energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources."

"Over last 3-year Cipla has added significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects under RESCO model, and captive solar / wind open access project in partnership with leading IPP (Independent Power Producers)," said the statement.

In FY 22, the company has sourced a total of 68,200 mWh of renewal power for its operation across India, leading to 56000 tons of Co2 reductions. (ANI)

