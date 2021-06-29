By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical multinational Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major Moderna, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccines.

The company has sought Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for importing Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, sources informed to ANI

According to sources, Cipla has filed an application recently seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorisation without trial and assessment of safety data first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.

Moderna's method to protect against Covid-19 relies on messenger RNA (mRNA) to program cells to generate immunity to the coronavirus. The vaccine has shown more than 90 per cent efficacy in clinical trials in protecting against COVID-19. (ANI)

