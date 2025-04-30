New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Results for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been declared, chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Wednesday.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," Emmanuel said.

Also Read | Basava Jayanti 2025: Lord Basaveshwara's Spirit of Selfless Service Form Core of Our Country, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)