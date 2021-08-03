New Delhi, August 3: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday cautioned the public through a social media message that it was witnessing a "notable increase" in cases where fraudsters masquerading as its personnel were cheating people during online transactions.

The paramilitary said this on its official Twitter handle @CISFHQrs and also tagged some photos of fake IDs being used by the cheaters to impersonate officials of the force. CISF Personnel Saves Life by Giving CPR to a Person Who Collapsed at Dabri More Metro Station in Delhi; Watch Video.

Members of public are hereby advised to be careful while entering into any such deal/transactions as it may be a fraudster trying to cheat you. In case of doubt, please report the matter to the Local Police. 2/2 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 3, 2021

"CISF wishes to inform that a notable increase has been noticed in online selling using fraudulent methods by unscrupulous elements. These sellers have been found posing as CISF force personnel by displaying fake IDs in order to extract payment from members of the public," the force said.

It advised the public "to be careful while entering into any such deal/transactions as it may be a fraudster trying to cheat you".

"In case of doubt, please report the matter to the local police," the CISF said.

The CISF, functioning under the Union Home Ministry, has a strength of over 1.62 lakh personnel and it is tasked to protect some of the most vital and sensitive installations of the country in the government and private domain.

At present, it guards 64 civil airports, a number of establishments in the aerospace and nuclear domain, various government ministries and private concerns like the Infosys and Reliance refinery in Jamnagar (Gujarat).

