New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A CISF jawan rescued a 10-year-old girl who was stuck in an iron grill installed at a height outside the Nirman Vihar metro station, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday after the girl climbed up the 20-feet-high grill erected along the stairs of Gate No 1 of the station, taking assistance of the wall.

“Constable N K Nayak acted smartly and rescued the girl, who got stuck in the grill while playing,” a senior CISF officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed to provide a counter-terrorist cover to over 130 Delhi Metro stations in the Delhi-NCR, which witness a daily footfall of about six-seven lakh passengers.

A video of the rescue incident was shared widely on social media.

