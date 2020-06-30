New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) CISF has apprehended a US-bound passenger at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhagwant Singh, travelling to Washington on an Air India flight, was intercepted with a 7.65 mm calibre bulletin his bag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Monday night.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel immediately segregated him and questioned him. As Singh had no documents for carrying the bullet, a prohibited item on an aircraft, he was handed over to Delhi police, they said.

Limited domestic and international (only under the Vande Bharat Mission) flights are operational in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 4878 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,74,761: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)