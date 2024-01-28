New Delhi, January 28: With the timely action of a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Sub-Inspector, a passenger's life was saved at Indira Gandhi International Airport here, according to a press release issued by the CISF. On Friday, at 11.40 am, CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari noticed an old-age passenger losing consciousness and falling on the floor. Reacting to the situation, Tiwari promptly administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger.

On the call, a doctor from the Medanta hospital also reached the location and administered initial treatment to the passenger. Afterwards, the passenger regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement. Thereafter, the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey, according to the press release by CISF. Runway Revamp At Delhi Airport: All Four Runways of IGI Airport to Be Operational From First Week of January.

CISF Sub-Inspector Saves Passenger’s Life

Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate CISF personnel saved a precious life by administering CPR to an aged passenger (foreign national) who suddenly collapse and lost consciousness due to seizure attack @ IGI Airport Delhi.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #HUMANITY@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/WUlMZNyGAe — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 27, 2024

The passenger was later identified as Bertrand Patrick,63. He was a French National and was bound for Paris on a Vistara flight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)