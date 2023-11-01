New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): In a significant move towards enhancing the security and protection of critical national infrastructure, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially been inducted into Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), the force said on Wednesday.

A total of 118 well-trained CISF personnel, headed by an Assistant Commandant rank officer, have been deployed to safeguard the vital facility.

The CISF took over the regular security of the MIDHANI on October 31, the force said.

With this induction, the CISF is protecting a total of 358 units across the country.

The administrative control of this establishment will be under Inspector General, South Sector, Chennai.

Recognising the importance of safeguarding this facility, the decision to deploy CISF personnel has been made to ensure the highest level of security and safety standards.

"The induction of CISF personnel at the MIDHANI in Hyderabad is a part of the Government of India's commitment to bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential super alloys for the nation," added the CISF.

The CISF provides security cover at India's most critical infrastructure facilities, like nuclear installations, space establishments, seaports, and power plants.

The CISF security umbrella also protects 67 airports, the Delhi Metro, important government buildings and iconic heritage monuments. The CISF also has a specialised VIP security vertical, providing round-the-clock security to important protectees. After the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of the CISF was broadened to include providing security cover to private corporate establishments as well.

The CISF, which came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions, has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organisation with a present strength of around 1.71 lakh (1,71,635) personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 358 establishments throughout the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own fire wing, which provides services to 104 of the above establishments. (ANI)

