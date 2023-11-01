Karwa Chauth, a festival of great significance for married Hindu women in India, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. On this auspicious day, married women adorn themselves in exquisite sarees, conduct religious ceremonies, and observe a day-long fast in order to seek a long and healthy life for their husbands and partners. They break their Karwa Chauth fast after the moon rises. On Karwa Chauth 2023 too, people would look for the moonrise time in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities of India. Catch live news updates on the moonrise in major cities of India.

Given that the moon has varying rise and set times across different cities, it’s crucial for those observing the Karwa Chauth fast to be aware of the precise moonrise time in their city on November 1. During this Karwa Chauth, married women undertake the arduous "nirjala vrat", a fast that involves abstaining from food and water for an entire day. The fast is only broken upon the sighting of the moon in the evening. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in Toronto, London, New York City, Melbourne and Other Major Cities Worldwide: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia.

Traditionally, it is the husbands who end their wives’ fast by offering them a sip of water and a bite of food. Unmarried women also participate in the fast, praying for a desirable spouse and a blissful marital life. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati observed the fast with the intention of securing Lord Shiva as her spouse and safeguarding his well-being. When Draupadi expressed worry for her husband Arjun, who had ventured to Nilgiris for meditation, Lord Krishna suggested she observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Savitri also observed Karwa Chauth and pledged to Lord Yama to revive her husband’s soul. Karwa Chauth 2023: From Bole Chudiyan to Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Check Bollywood Songs That Celebrate Spirit of Hindu Festival!

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know Moon Rise Timings & Puja Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Stay with us here to know Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Srinagar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and other cities of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).