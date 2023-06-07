New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The government has changed the central VIP security cover of Union minister Anupriya Patel and she will now be guarded by the CISF instead of the CRPF, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the change in the security force was due to some "administrative requirements".

Patel, 42, is the Union minister of state for commerce and industry. The Member of Parliament from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is also the national president of her political party -- Apna Dal (Sonelal).

The sources said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now secure the minister as part of the 'Y plus' cover of armed commandos that she will enjoy across the country.

The minister was being guarded by the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the same 'Y plus' cover till now.

A contingent of 11 CISF security personnel will provide the cover to Patel on a shift basis round-the-clock, the sources said.

