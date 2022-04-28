Shattered windscreen of the bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after an attack by terrorists near Chadda Camp in Jammu on April 22 (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the case of a terror attack on a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle carrying 15 personnel on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), top government officials said on Thursday.

The NIA took over the case soon after the anti-terror agency received an official order from the MHA asking it investigate the matter from all possible angles.

The NIA has re-registered the case which was initially being probed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The move comes within a week of the incident following a visit of the anti-terror agency at the spot hours after the attack which was reported at about 4.25 am on April 22 when the 15 CISF personnel, who were performing duty in the outer cordon near the Chadda Camp and their relieving teams was just arrived by bus.

The CISF, in a statement then said, all the CISF personnel came under heavy firing from the terrorists.

"The CISF personnel immediately took position and retaliated. During the course of retaliation, terrorists lobbed grenades and by taking advantage of darkness managed to escape from the spot towards the nearby residential area," the CISF had said.

In the attack, the Central Armed Police Force said, Assistant Sub Inspector S.P. Patel of CISF laid down his life while undergoing treatment in hospital, one personnel was grievously injured and six other personnel of the Force sustained minor injuries while valiantly retaliating against the terrorist attack.

In the subsequent action, security forces succeeded to eliminate the two terrorists responsible for the attack.

Two fidayeens (Aatma ghati) terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were present in the area.

The CISF had said that the terrorists were planning to target the security forces and innocent people. "If they could have managed to surpass the outer cordon (Naka), a major loss to the security forces might have been caused."

Due to the valiant response by CISF personnel, a major fidayeen attack was not only averted but terrorists were contained and eliminated.

The CISF then said its total of three companies were deployed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for Law and Order duties.

A CISF company (No. 757) of the 3rd Reserve Battalion was deployed at Jammu City for maintaining Law and Order with the local police of Narwal Police Station, Jammu.

Based on the inputs, the CISF said "some fidayeens terrorist organisations were planning a major attack in the Jammu region".

Considering the input, it said a joint "combing and search operation was being carried out in the area, wherein Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police personnel were deployed for inner cordon and search operation while CISF personnel were deputed at Naka near Chadda Camp meant for outer cordon". (ANI)

