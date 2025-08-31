New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): In a major move to promote the welfare of its personnel and their families, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a series of initiatives to give easy low interest loans to its members with extended repayment periods, increased scholarships opportunities for the wards, improved support for medical treatments, higher benefits for retirees, provision of funds for unit level programs, etc., a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, the new measures will ensure faster and more transparent delivery of services, easing financial stress. Importantly, these benefits will reach the maximum number of personnel without imposing any additional financial burden, as the adjustments have been made through internal fund realignments. The measures have been formulated after detailed consultations with force members during Sainik Sammelans.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder's Price Reduced by INR 51.50, Effective September 1.

The interest rates on personal loans, which were previously up to 6 per cent, have now been halved to 3 per cent across all categories, while medical treatment loans will carry an interest rate of just 2 per cent. The ceiling on loan amount in cases such as home loans, Marriage, etc., has been increased to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 3 lakhs earlier, while the repayment period has been significantly extended from 3 years to 5 years.

Out-of-pocket expenses for unpaid medical bills under schemes such as Ayushman CAPF and CGHS are to be fully reimbursed through the central welfare fund. Earlier, it was capped at 10 per cent of the bill and limited to a maximum of Rs 50,000. Financial aid will now be provided even during Extraordinary Leave (EOL) due to medical reasons.

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: Already Promised To Back NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Sudershan Reddy To Request for YSRCP Support.

Perhaps the most far-reaching reform has been in the DG Scholarship Scheme. It has now been extended to benefit a far larger pool of wards of CISF personnel (studying in 10+2). Earlier, only 150 students with more than 90 % marks were provided a scholarship. Now, all CISF wards who score more than 80 % marks will be eligible for a scholarship of ₹20,000, and those who score above 90% marks will get Rs 25,000. There will be no cap on the number of beneficiaries. The scholarship amount for Wards of Martyrs from class 1 to postgraduate has also been enhanced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000 to Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, without any cap on the number of beneficiaries.

Retiring personnel will now receive a lump sum of Rs 1.25 lakhs as Risk Savings benefits. Earlier, they used to get only about Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 lump sum. Ex-gratia funeral expenses have also been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

For unit-level expenses, the refreshment rates have been enhanced. On occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and CISF Raising Day, as well as Sainik Sammelans and the Farewell of Retiring Personnel, refreshments will now be provided at a rate of ₹50 per head to all personnel present in the unit. The special diet allowance for participants in the CISF Raising Day Parade and Republic Day Parade has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs100 per day.

From September 1, 2025, CISF will launch a dedicated Online Welfare Portal to provide faster, transparent, and easily accessible welfare services. Force members will be able to directly apply for loans, scholarships, medical reimbursement, and other benefits through this portal. This portal will replace the existing manual system for processing financial welfare requests. A custom-built software developed by CISF Hqrs will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund, ensuring electronic clearance and direct transfer of payments to the applicant's account within 15 days of online application. Priority for loans will be assigned systematically, with medical treatment at the top, followed by marriage, education, housing, and other needs. Approximately 80% of the total Welfare Fund, amounting to over Rs 100 Crore, will be set aside to fulfil the welfare needs of Personnel.

This initiative builds on the Force's earlier digital reforms. Pension processing has already been shifted online, enabling Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) to be issued on the date of retirement and most dues to be settled immediately. In addition, the E-Service Book has been launched, allowing personnel to view their records online, correct errors, and ensure their service details are updated in a timely manner, thereby helping them secure all benefits they are entitled to without delay.

Senior officers of CISF Hqrs have hailed these initiatives as "a decisive step to safeguard the welfare of personnel and their families." By reducing financial burden, expanding scholarships, enhancing medical cover, and digitising processes, the CISF has set a new benchmark in welfare governance among paramilitary forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)