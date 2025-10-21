New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Central government has issued a gazette notification in which the citations for gallantry awardees whose names were announced on August 15 this year have been mentioned.

The gallantry awards were conferred on Independence Day for counter terrorist operations across the country, along with Operation Sindoor, the escalated conflict with Pakistan.

The awardees include several officer who demonstrated their valour during Operation Sindoor. The personnel whose contributions stood out in the success of Operation Sindoor include:

Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment: Colonel Koshank Lamba displayed flawless leadership and, at short notice, executed the first-ever air mobilisation of a specialised equipment battery, thereby ensuring timely inter-command induction for 'Operation' with utter secrecy.

The officer, because of his vast experience, was moved at short notice and was instrumental in carrying out the acquisition and analysis of one of the most difficult targets. His technical prowess on equipment, tactical knowledge and time-bound, relentless mission-oriented training transformed his subunit to mission-capable within five days.

Once the unit was tasked to orchestrate coordinated precision engagement of the most vital terrorist infrastructure in Northern Command, the officer demonstrated extreme courage and directed a synchronised fire mission with absolute surprise despite being under enemy observation and fire.

Once the enemy retaliated with heavy bombardment, with utter disregard for personal safety, the commanding officer kept moving from gun to gun, thereby motivating his troops, ensuring mission accomplishment. His resolute leadership and bravery in the face of enemy fire resulted in the destruction of multiple terrorist Camps and neutralisation of a large number of terrorists.

For displaying exceptional bravery, valour and courage under fire, reflecting the traditional martial ethos of the Indian Army. Colonel Koshank Lamba has been awarded "VIR CHAKRA."

Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery: During the Operation Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht as Officer Commanding, displayed exceptional courage, leadership and operational brilliance. He led his unit to resounding success by causing complete destruction of terrorist camps.

Displaying exceptional operational acumen, he undertook intense planning to determine precise target coordinates using latest satellite imagery and meticulously briefed commanders-in-chain on execution methodology. Officer also led his unit through rigorous rehearsals, focusing on achieving tactical surprise and swift extrication.

Upon receiving orders to strike terrorist camps, he swiftly deployed his unit under cover of darkness. Showing unparalleled courage and utter disregard for personnel safety, he led the assault by targeting precisely, causing complete target destruction. Despite enemy counter bombardment threat, he ensured safe and timely extrication of all troops under his command.

Again, he was tasked for destruction of a key target. Without delay, officer brought his unit to readiness and displaying undaunted courage under intense attack and constant enemy shelling, led his men to success. He was awarded "VIR CHAKRA".

Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu (Pilot): During the operation, his squadron equipped with the formidable fighter aircraft, was chosen for strike missions over a predetermined target. His squadron subsequently conducted successful strikes over the targets and achieved the desired objectives.

As the Commanding Officer, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu exhibited exceptional acts of gallantry on multiple occasions, displayed resolute leadership and unwavering dedication to duty in a complex and high-stakes combat environment with disregard to personal safety. He ensured the planning and execution of air operations of his squadron from three different locations along the Western sector. He led from the front by flying multiple deep-penetration strike missions to destroy the designated targets with surgical precision and flew Air Defence missions in aid of own forces flying similar strike missions. In each of these missions, he faced complex threat scenarios and layered air defences. Despite overwhelming odds, he demonstrated unmatched courage and outstanding tactical acumen, thus ensuring mission success. His constant liaison and advise to war planning staff ensured achievement of all mission objectives. Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu made dynamic, real-time decisions in the air, adapting swiftly to emerging threats and operational variables. His bold leadership and composure under fire were instrumental in achieving the intended strike outcomes while ensuring survivability of own forces that were undertaking missions under the AD cover of his squadron.

Beyond his own missions, he remained deeply engaged in inspiring, motivating and professionally guiding the squadron personnel. As the Commanding Officer of the unit, he executed the preparatory tasks and undertook operations with outstanding leadership. He motivated all the officers and airmen placed under his command to keep the aircraft combat-ready and serviceable over extended periods during the operations. The IAF was able to achieve an enhanced offensive posture owing to the unequivocal results achieved by the squadron under his leadership. For his act of exceptional gallantry and courage, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu is awarded "VIR CHAKRA".

Group Captain Animesh Patni (Pilot): During the operation, the officer was stationed at a forward airbase, commanding a strategic Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) squadron. On the designated day, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding his team with precision and flair, resulting in a decisive blow to the capabilities of adversaries, inflicting significant losses without suffering any damage.

The officer's contributions during the operation were instrumental, as he supervised surveillance over a very large area and controlled two firing units. His unwavering focus, unrelenting drive, and ability to devise innovative solutions to complex problems ensured substantial losses of opposing forces while safeguarding his equipment, even in the face of intense fire. During the Ops, as Commanding Officer, his unit engaged multiple aerial targets. The Unit dynamically relocated to deceive the adversaries and continued to maintain an offensive posture. The destruction achieved by his unit thwarted strike missions of opposing forces.

Group Captain Animesh Patni's foresight, meticulous planning, and liaison skills were evident in the successful conduct of a pioneering Offensive Air Defence Operation. Moreover, under his watchful eye and robust security setup, the squadron apprehended a suspected enemy Intelligence Operative near their operational location. The officer's exemplary leadership, discipline, and management skills ensured incident-free and effective firepower throughout the operation. The high morale and positivity within the squadron are a testament to his ability to motivate and inspire personnel under his command. For his act of exceptional gallantry and courage, Group Captain Animesh Patni is awarded "VIR CHAKRA".

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, Flying (Pilot): During the mission at midnight, he flew as deputy mission leader of an unescorted strike package to neutralise predesignated targets that were heavily fortified by the latest and highly potent air defence weapon systems. Adversary's airspace had seamless radar cover and was defended round the clock by aircraft equipped with long range state of the art beyond visual range missiles. The opportunity to penetrate this hostile threat envelope was extremely restricted and launch window available to deliver the weapon was miniscule. His profile entailed tactical formation routing at low level by dark night, aggressive manoeuvring to achieve launch parameters to deliver the weapon accurately and evade defences of opposite forces.

Despite the overwhelming presence of the adversary, he fired his first weapon on the target, keeping Mission Objectives over personal safety. During weapon delivery, he was under the adversary's lethal ranges and had multiple aerial and ground launches on him. Even in such a grave situation, he ensured successful target destruction, displaying dynamic decision making. The officer carried out an additional attack on the second target while flying in a high-risk engagement zone and successfully annihilated another target. In attack phase of flight, he was challenged by aggressive electronic countermeasures which were evaded successfully. During the operation, officer led multiple missions amidst escalated hostile flying environment and fired weapons on target rendering them inoperable.

He displayed resolute valour, tactically adapted, audacious and aggressive manoeuvring to plunge the adversaries into tactical chaos. For his act of exceptional gallantry and courage. Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik is awarded "VIR CHAKRA".

Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot): During the operation, three ac formation was tasked for Stand-Off precision strike on a predesignated target. This required precise engagement of particular structure with the weapon system that had limited stand-off capability and required precise control of weapon till impact. The operation entailed accurate planning, precise coordination, exceptional flying skills and highest level of airmanship owing to presence of heavily networked and integrated Air Defence, which included long and medium-range Surface to Air Guided Weapons (SAGWs) and Air Defence aircraft armed with long-range Beyond Visual Range Missiles.

On the early morning hours, as part of the precision strike package, the formation flew at low levels on the tactical route in order to avoid detection by radars and at opportune moment pulled up to higher levels for weapon release. As the mission progressed, the strike package was challenged by rapid air response both by way of Air Defence aircraft and SAGWs. Despite a networked hostile threat environment in air and ground, the officer displayed exceptional courage, enhanced situational awareness and optimal decision making in air and ensured successful delivery of weapon and its successful guidance till impact on target. Throughout the mission, despite being within lethal range of weapon systems, he maintained calm and focus to ensure destruction of the designated targets. For his act of exceptional gallantry and courage, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh is awarded "VIR CHAKRA".

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor hit the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Indian Armed Forces also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

