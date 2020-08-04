Pune, Aug 4 (PTI) A visually-impaired man has secured an all-India rank of 143 in the civil services examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Jayant Mankale, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer, had secured AIR 923 in the 2018 exams but missed out on becoming a civil servant due to some technical issues.

Also Read | Lebanon | Blast Was in Port Area With Highly Explosive Material, Not Explosives, Says Internal Security Chief : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

"I then joined a nationalised bank after clearing an exam. However, I continued with my civil services preparations and this time got 143rd rank," he said.

Despite losing his eyesight to a rare disorder during his engineering days, Mankale said he continued to hold on to one vision with determination, that of clearing the civil services exam.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

Mankale said determination and technology helped him overcome odds brought about by his disability.

"I hope I get a good service as part of the special quota of visually impaired rank holders. I have also achieved a good rank," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)