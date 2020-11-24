Leh, Nov 24 (PTI) Normal life was hit in Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following a call for a self-imposed week-long lockdown by the civil society to contain the spread of coronavirus which claimed one more life in the Union territory, taking the death toll to 101, officials said.

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh, while 74 patients were discharged after successful treatment, bringing down the active cases in the region to 859 -- 754 in Leh district and 105 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Also Read | Schools in Meghalaya Will Reopen from December 1 for Students of Class 6 Onwards, Says State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

On the second day of the lockdown, they said only pharmacies, grocery and vegetable shops opened in some markets to allow people to buy essential commodities, while rest of the shops and business establishments remained closed.

Most public and private transport also remained off the roads in Leh town and adjoining areas, they said, adding that there was no report of any untoward incident.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Court Takes Cognisance of Fresh Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 7,945 COVID-19 cases so far. Of these, 6,985 patients have recovered from the infection.

The latest death was reported from Leh on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the district to 60. The rest of 41 COVID-related deaths have taken place in Kargil district.

Out of the 74 cured patients, the officials said 71 were discharged in Leh and three others in Kargil, the officials said.

Concerned over the spike in positive cases over the past four weeks, the civil society group, including religious heads and traders, called for a week-long lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus in Union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)