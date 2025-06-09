New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday emphasised the transformative power of technology in enhancing access to justice in a vast, diverse, and complex country like India.

Speaking at the international symposium on 'The Role of Technology to Improve Access to Justice' at the University of Cambridge, CJI Gavai, however, said that technology must enhance the judicial functions and cannot be allowed to replace the decision making process.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Pakistani Wife to Death Before Dying by Suicide at Home in Kharghar; Investigation Underway.

"The path forward demands adherence to fundamental principles. Technology must enhance rather than replace judicial functions, particularly reasoned decision-making and individual case assessment. We must ensure that automated systems support rather than supplant judicial judgment," the CJI said.

"No revolution in the justice delivery mechanism can come without policy interventions. The governance frameworks that ensure human oversight, algorithmic transparency, and accountability for technology-mediated decisions should be developed," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting With Officials of Various Departments Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus, Advices Citizens To Remain Cautious (Watch Video).

The CJI laid out a comprehensive vision for a more inclusive and responsive legal system, underpinned by digital innovation.

"Access to justice represents the backbone of any fair and equitable legal system. It ensures that all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status, geographic location, or personal circumstances, can effectively participate in and benefit from legal processes," he said.

He said in a country where more than two-thirds of the population lives in rural areas and over 121 languages are spoken as mother tongues, ensuring equitable access to the courts is both a constitutional obligation and a moral imperative.

He highlighted the foresight of Constitution makers, who enshrined mechanisms to guarantee access to justice, including Articles 32 and 226, which empower citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court and high courts for the protection of their rights.

"Recognizing access to justice as the cornerstone of any democracy, the framers of the Indian Constitution, with foresight, understood that without meaningful access to legal recourse, the rights enshrined within the Constitution would remain mere hollow promises for millions of citizens," he said.

"Technology has become the bridge between the constitutional promise of justice and the lived experience of citizens," he said.

The CJI referred to several key initiatives that have digitally transformed the Indian judiciary and said now video conferencing has become a permanent fixture in courts and enables lawyers from remote areas to argue cases before the Supreme Court without costly and time-consuming travel.

Barriers to access to justice are now being diluted with the help of technology, he said.

"Video conferencing technology has made the most impact on accessibility to the court. A lawyer practising in rural Bihar or rural Maharashtra can now appear before the Supreme Court without the expense and time of travelling to Delhi.

"It has democratized access to the country's highest court, ensuring that geographical location no longer determines the quality of legal representation available to citizens. Vulnerable witnesses, particularly children, can now testify without being physically present in intimidating courtroom environments," he said.

The CJI said with the use of technology, citizens can now track case status, download court orders, and view hearing schedules through the Case Information System, eliminating the need for physical presence.

He also referred to the SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) and said that this AI-powered translation tool converts legal documents into nine regional languages, empowering non-English speakers with access to critical information.

Justice Gavai lauded the efforts of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which leverages technology to extend its services to the most vulnerable.

"These innovations are not just conveniences; they are lifelines for those who would otherwise be left outside the judicial system," the CJI noted.

He hailed the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) as a game-changer in judicial transparency and performance monitoring. As of early 2025, the NJDG tracks more than 23 crore cases and 22 crore orders from over 18,000 courts, enabling data-backed policymaking and identifying procedural bottlenecks, he said.

The CJI, however, cautioned that technology must not become a new barrier to justice as "the digital divide is real".

Without equitable access to internet connectivity, devices, and digital literacy, marginalized communities risk further exclusion, he said.

"As we readily integrate technology in our quest to make justice more accessible, we must also acknowledge that technology can act as a double-edged sword, which may also lead to unparalleled divides.

"A primary concern is the digital divide, where unequal access to internet connectivity, devices, and digital literacy can lead to the exclusion of marginalized communities who already face barriers to justice. For technology to truly serve justice, accessibility and inclusion must be foundational to its design," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)