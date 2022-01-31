New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana condoled the demise of additional solicitor general and senior advocate R S Suri on Monday morning here.

“Late additional solicitor general and former SCBA president R S Suri passed away. It is unfortunate. On behalf of me and my brother and sister judges, we express our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Suri. In the normal course, we will hold a full court reference. I am very sorry to say this,” the CJI said.

Suri passed away during early hours on Monday in the national capital and is survived by his wife Gurvinder and daughters Suruchi and Simar, who also practice law.

The apex court has also come out with a notification to condole the untimely demise of Suri, who had held the post of president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Mr. Rupinder Singh Suri, Additional Solicitor General, husband of Mrs. Gurvinder Suri, and father of Ms. Suruchi and Ms. Simar Suri, Advocates. May the departed soul rest in peace. Details of last rites to follow," the notification said,

Suri was designated as a senior advocate in 2009 and appointed the law officer in 2020.

He also served as standing counsel in the Supreme Court for Punjab for about 15 years.

