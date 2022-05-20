New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday appreciated Supreme Court Judge Justice Nageswara Rao and cited his various landmark decisions including the Madras Bar Association judgment on tribunal reforms.

CJI Ramana's remark came while addressing the farewell Ceremony of Justice Nageswara Rao, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He also mentioned the recent order granting bail to Azam Khan in an innovative way to protect the liberty of an individual.

CJI Ramana recalled the various landmark decision given by Justice Rao and said that he played a vital role in expanding the law.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

"Madras Bar Association was an important judgment, the CJI said adding that Justice Nageswara Rao played a vital role in expounding the law and interpreting the constitution in several noteworthy opinions," he said.

The CJI further added that Rao has authored several landmark decisions during his time on the bench. "It is a long and distinguished list, so, I will only mention a few. He was the force behind ensuring that the tribunal structure in India is upheld through his judgement in Madras Bar Association v Union of India," he added.

CJI Ramana said he was part of the seven-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court in Krishna Kumar Singh v State of Bihar that held that re-promulgation of ordinances is unconstitutional.

"He was also part of the majority opinion of the seven-Judge Bench decision in Abhiram Singh, which held that an appeal in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is impermissible under the Representation of People Act,1951. He was part of the 5-Judge Bench decision in Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil v Chief Minister, which quashed the reservations for Marathas.He recently authored the judgement in Jacob Puliyel vs Union Of India, where he held that no individual can be forced to be vaccinated and that forcing someone would go against the ethos of Article 21. He also made a significant contribution to streamlining criminal trials in the country. He was part of two different Benches which dealt with this subject, and issued various guidelines," CJI said.

CJI also recalled that recently he exercised Article 142 to grant bail to Azam Khan, by innovating ways to protect the liberty of a person. He also mentioned other important contribution which includes judgements in Expediting criminal trials and cases under NI Act.

According to CJI, his decision to shift to Delhi was an adventure as it's not easy to come to Delhi without any Godfather.

CJI also mentioned that Justice Rao was also a member of the Mudgal Committee appointed by the Supreme Court, which probed the allegations of corruption against the BCCI and spot-fixing in the IPL

He remarked that Brother Justice Nageswara Rao's retirement is a huge loss for the Bench. His keen analytical skills and passion for the cause of justice will be thoroughly missed by all of us. The story of his growth in the profession will remain an inspiration for many young lawyers and judges, CJI said.

"He is one of the founders of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad. Under his excellent leadership, I am sure, the Centre will emerge as one of the leading hubs for arbitration and mediation in this part of the world," CJI said.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice L Nageswara Rao batted for increasing the retirement age of judges. Justice LN said now he is comfortable with the court, but he is gone.

Justice LN Rao said that judges who come here from HCs get an average time of four to five years as judges here and by the time they get their bearings they are looking at their retirement. He said that nobody starts heading benches for two years so they don't get enough time to contribute to march law as they have got a short period.

Justice Rao suggested judges who come to SC should have a minimum of 7 to 8 years if not 10 years as a judgeship tenure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)