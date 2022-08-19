Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] August 19 (ANI): Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday visited the Tirumala Srinivasa temple in Andhra Pradesh.

CJI Ramana visited the temple along with his wife Shivamala and other family members.

NV Ramana arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday night and after a night's stay, he offered prayers in the Temple while wearing traditional clothes.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in the city, he was welcomed and greeted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and other senior officials at Sri Krishna Guest House.

Taking to Twitter, Subba Reddy wrote, "Received Honourable Chief Justice of India Shri. NV Ramana garu on his arrival at Sri Krishna Guest house at Tirumala."

Lord Tirumala Srinivasa is also known as Lord Venkateswara and his temple is located on the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

