New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with his family members, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on microblogging site X.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Talks Set To Begin Post ToR Approval -- Will It Be 1.92, 2.0 or 2.57?.

"Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, along with his wife Asha Khanna and other family members, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

Justice Khanna completes his term on May 13. He will be succeeded by Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Also Read | IPL Betting Racket Busted in Odisha: 5 Arrested in Berhampur for IPL-Linked Online Gambling; Cash and Phones Seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)